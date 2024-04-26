More cases against Gqeberha firearms dealer
While Karen Webb indicated she wanted to apply for a second shot at bail during her latest court appearance on Thursday, the state threw a curveball by bringing three new cases against the Gqeberha firearms dealer.
The 40-year-old, whose first bail application was denied in February, now faces three additional theft charges — two for the theft of firearms, and one for taking money from a customer and never providing him with firearms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.