Three arrested after shooting at police, possession of explosives

Three men have been arrested in Port Elizabeth on several charges including attempted murder and possession of explosives.

The arrest happened early on Christmas morning, police said in a statement, when members of the Motherwell Crime Prevention Unit patrolling near the Engen garage at about 3am noticed two suspicious males emerging from Qutsa Street, NU4B.

“When they spotted the police, both males turned around and started to walk in a small passage back towards Qutsa Street. As members approached them, the males started shooting at members who retaliated,” the statement read.

“While still pursuing them, the suspects dropped a black bag containing four improvised explosive devices. A 9mm Luger firearm was also found on the scene.”

Backup arrived and a search for the suspects continues.