‘Crash-in-transit’ and screaming teller foil robbery bids
A petrol station robbery and cash-in-transit heist were thwarted at the weekend – one by a screaming teller in Sidwell and the other when the criminals totalled their vehicle after smashing the side of an armoured Fidelity bakkie in Kwazakhele.
