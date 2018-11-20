Facing the four men accused of killing her dad
Daughter of man shot in hijacking anxious for justice
The four men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and an alternative charge of money laundering, among others.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.