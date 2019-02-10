Two Bay spaza shops robbed on Friday

A spaza shop owner was shot and another robbed in two separate incidents on Friday night.

The first happened in Mpukane street in Walmer Township shortly before 8pm.Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the 35-year-old shop owner was getting ready to close the shop when two men entered.

“One of the suspects had a firearm and the other a knife. The shop owner was threatened and told to hand over the money. The owner complied and the money was taken as well as airtime,” he said.

Labans said that by 9:40pm on the same night, a spaza shop in Mbangi Lane in Kuyga Township, Greenbushes, was targeted.

“The owner was inside the store when three gunmen walked inside. It is unknown what transpired but the shop owner was shot during the incident,” he said.

“The men then ran out the store and jumped into a red Golf which was parked nearby. It is suspected that it was a robbery which went wrong however at this stage it remains uncertain.”

Labans said that the shop owner survived the shooting and was in hospital. “Only once the doctors give the go-ahead will detectives be able to interview the man and ascertain what exactly happened,” he said.

A case of armed robbery and another of attempted murder are under investigation.