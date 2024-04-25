A young woman drowned at the Gqeberha harbour on Thursday morning after accidentally driving a new car off a vessel into the sea.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 32-year-old woman had been found trapped inside the vehicle at about 3.45am.
Witnesses said the woman had been working at the vehicle terminal and while driving a Ford Ranger onto the vessel, the vehicle had accelerated and plunged into the harbour, she said.
“The woman could not exit the vehicle, which subsequently submerged and she drowned.
“Her body was retrieved. Her name is being withheld until her next of kin has been informed.”
Janse van Rensburg said Humewood police were investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
Woman drowns after accidentally driving car off ship into Gqeberha harbour
Image: SUPPLIED
