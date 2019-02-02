Bloody murder spree shocks New Brighton
Death toll at five after two killed in veg shop shooting
The brazen, bloody violence in New Brighton continued on Friday when two men were killed and another injured in a small vegetable shop – a mere 200m down the road from an earlier killing on Monday.
