Man dies after falling off ladder at VW plant in Kariega

By Herald Reporter - 26 April 2024

A 56-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay man died on Friday after falling off a ladder at the Volkswagen Group manufacturing plant in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had occurred at about 8.35am...

