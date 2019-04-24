#SAElections2019
NEWS AND OPINION
Pray for Cyril Ramaphosa, vote for Mmusi Maimane, ...
Western Cape premier Helen Zille flew into Port Elizabeth on Sunday to join her DA counterpart, provincial leader Nqaba ...
'The era of impunity is over,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns at Siyanqoba rally
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that those found guilty of corruption and state capture will not be allowed ...
'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that his party has made mistakes in the past but is now ready to build a ...
Eastern Cape police officials ready for elections
Police officials will be deployed to all polling stations across the Eastern Cape and a joint operational centre ...
WATCH LIVE | ANC holds final Siyanqoba rally ahead of Wednesday's elections
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on ...
WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses EFF's Tshela Thupa rally
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to address scores of supporters at the Tshela Thupa ...
Everything on track for May 8 poll
It is all systems go for next week’s national and provincial elections, with 27,000 IEC staff to be deployed to Eastern ...
DA in Eastern Cape acts on poster damage
The DA in the Eastern Cape has offered a reward of R50,000 for anyone who might have useful information on the people ...
Democratic Alliance promises to lead coalitions, tackle racism
The DA, although heading for defeat in May 8 national elections, pledged to forge coalitions with smaller parties to ...
ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections
The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 ...
Eastern Cape Cope leader joins DA
The DA provincial leader and Premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga has revealed the Congress of the People provincial ...
Voters in Eastern Cape lead number of election home visits for elections
A total of 774,094 voters have been granted permission to cast a special vote on May 6 and 7 for the 2019 general ...
Failing health system in spotlight ahead of vote - report
Six psychiatric patients are tied to their beds in two tiny, dimly lit cubicles in the emergency ward of South Africa's ...
Top parties in trouble – poll
With a week to go to the general election, the SA Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has published a new election poll ...
Parties spell out plans if they are voted into power
Quality, debt-free education, a stipend for all job-seekers, land and a God-fearing civil servant machinery.
LIVE | The Herald Canrad #SAElections2019 debate
Crime, jobs, housing backlogs and what the plan is to grow SA’s ailing economy. This will all be fiercely debated on ...
Election poll predicts controversial 11% drop in ANC support
A poll conducted by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) predicts a massive drop in national support for the ruling ...
WATCH | 'The era of impunity is over,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns at Siyanqoba rally
President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that the ANC has made mistakes at their rally at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday May 5 2019. Ramaphosa remains confident that the ANC is the only party to take South Africa forward.