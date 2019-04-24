#SAElections2019

Pray for Cyril Ramaphosa, vote for Mmusi Maimane, ...

Western Cape premier Helen Zille flew into Port Elizabeth on Sunday to join her DA counterpart, provincial leader Nqaba ...

By Gareth Wilson
'The era of impunity is over,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns at Siyanqoba rally

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that those found guilty of corruption and state capture will not be allowed ...

By TimesLIVE
'We're humble enough to acknowledge our mistakes': Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that his party has made mistakes in the past but is now ready to build a ...

By Amil Umraw
Eastern Cape police officials ready for elections

Police officials will be deployed to all polling stations across the Eastern Cape and a joint operational centre ...

By Gareth Wilson
WATCH LIVE | ANC holds final Siyanqoba rally ahead of Wednesday's elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on ...

By TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses EFF's Tshela Thupa rally

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to address scores of supporters at the Tshela Thupa ...

By TimesLIVE
Everything on track for May 8 poll

It is all systems go for next week’s national and provincial elections, with 27,000 IEC staff to be deployed to Eastern ...

By Nomazima Nkosi
DA in Eastern Cape acts on poster damage

The DA in the Eastern Cape has offered a reward of R50,000 for anyone who might have useful information on the people ...

By Siyamtanda Capa
Democratic Alliance promises to lead coalitions, tackle racism

The DA, although heading for defeat in May 8 national elections, pledged to forge coalitions with smaller parties to ...

By Reuters
ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 ...

By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Eastern Cape Cope leader joins DA

The DA provincial leader and Premier candidate Nqaba Bhanga has revealed the Congress of the People provincial ...

By Siphe Macanda
Voters in Eastern Cape lead number of election home visits for elections

A total of 774,094 voters have been granted permission to cast a special vote on May 6 and 7 for the 2019 general ...

By Timeslive
Failing health system in spotlight ahead of vote - report

Six psychiatric patients are tied to their beds in two tiny, dimly lit cubicles in the emergency ward of South Africa's ...

By AFP
Top parties in trouble – poll

With a week to go to the general election, the SA Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has published a new election poll ...

By Carol Paton
Parties spell out plans if they are voted into power

Quality, debt-free education, a stipend for all job-seekers, land and a God-fearing civil servant machinery.

By Siyamtanda Capa, Rochelle de Kock and Nomazima Nkosi
LIVE | The Herald Canrad #SAElections2019 debate

Crime, jobs, housing backlogs and what the plan is to grow SA’s ailing economy. This will all be fiercely debated on ...

By Herald Reporter
Election poll predicts controversial 11% drop in ANC support

A poll conducted by the SA Institute of Race Relations (IRR) predicts a massive drop in national support for the ruling ...

By Staff Reporter

WATCH | 'The era of impunity is over,' Cyril Ramaphosa warns at Siyanqoba rally

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that the ANC has made mistakes at their rally at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday May 5 2019. Ramaphosa remains confident that the ANC is the only party to take South Africa forward.

