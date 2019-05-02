ANC 'confident' of overwhelming victory in May 8 elections

The ANC has no appetite for governing through coalitions, and the party is confident that it will win the May 8 elections overwhelmingly in all provinces, head of elections Fikile Mbalula said.

With only six days left to election day, Mbalula said that through its campaign the ANC has been able to gain back the trust of voters.

"Ours has been a campaign of winning the trust of the people and the Thuma Mina campaign, which is about fixing people's issues, has worked very hard to win the trust of the people," Mbalula said.

However, Mbalula - who characterised the election campaigning as having been "difficult" - said the ANC was confident that it would win the heavily contested Gauteng province and even the Western Cape, which they have not governed for the past 10 years.