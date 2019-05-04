Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he had accepted a "bribe" and was there when South Africa was looted.

Addressing the DA' s "Phetogo" final election rally in his neighbourhood of Dobsonville, Maimane said he was angry.

"I am angry that the very people who were elected to lead us, ended up stealing from us. And what’s most offensive is that they stole from the poor," Maimane said.

"And now they’ve elected a leader who wants you to believe he has just arrived in time to save us. But he was there all along."

He said Ramaphosa was "shocked at everything he sees".

Maimane said Ramaphosa was there, as deputy president, when the state was looted.

"He was there when Zuma and the Guptas were protected in vote after vote after vote. His name is recorded in these votes as one of those who betrayed us," said Maimane.