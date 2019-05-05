Pitso Mosimane gracious in defeat after Sundowns' semifinal heartbreak

Mamelodi Sundowns and their fans may have suffered massive heartbreak after their loss to Wydad Casablanca at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville at the weekend but coach Pitso Mosimane was humble and gracious in defeat.

Mosimane lavished praise on his conquers and said Sundowns lost to a better and more experienced team after the 2-1 aggregate defeat to the Moroccans in the semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League.

The Sundowns coach‚ who was bidding for a second Champions League final appearance in four years‚ said the result was a bitter pill to swallow but he added that his players did their best after playing in their 46th match of the season in all competitions.

Sundowns‚ who played in front of a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atterideville‚ failed to get the one unanswered goal that could have overturned the 2-1 deficit and propelled them to the final on the away goal rule.

“Obviously I am disappointed that we did not go through to the final with this kind of support...... it is a bitter pill to swallow‚” he said.

“Congralutions to WAC‚ they defended very well.

"Their president took me to their dressing room after the match so that I can congratulate the players personally.

"We know each other very well because we have faced each other so many times.

"But this is football and we have to accept (the defeat) and try again next season.

"When you lose in the semifinal with a 2-1 aggregate‚ you need to face reality and accept it.