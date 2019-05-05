Pray for Cyril Ramaphosa, vote for Mmusi Maimane, says Helen Zille

Western Cape premier Helen Zille flew into Port Elizabeth on Sunday to join her DA counterpart, provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, to campaign for the last time before Wednesday's national elections.

The pair, flanked by other senior DA provincial leaders, entered the Chatty Community Centre hall singing and dancing to Koekie-Loekie as the crowds cheered and chanted.

In his address to the crowd of about 900 people, Bhanga highlighted the need for job creation throughout the province while touching on gangsterism and corruption within the Bay municipality.

Bhanga referred to the murder of Alvineesha Brookes, 12, who was killed walking in Buys Street when caught in the crossfire of gunshots between two rival gangs.

Bhanga said the country needed a professional and honest police force.

Bhanga also touched on the recent spate of hit murders in the Bay, saying they were linked to the current coalition "giving a R21m tender [for drain cleaning] to friends and criminals".