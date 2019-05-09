Politics

WATCH | Explainer: This is how the vote-counting process works

By Jessica Levitt - 09 May 2019

So you cast your vote in Wednesday's elections; now what?

Thousands of IEC officials across the country are counting the votes.

To ensure that voting is free and fair there are certain regulations that have to be adhered to.

These include counting the votes in front of party agents and other officials.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has predicted that the ANC will drop below 50% in Gauteng. It has projected that the ruling party will win 57.3% of the national vote.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

Latest Videos

#SouthAfricaElections2019: Through the voter's eyes
SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote

Most Read

X