Voters in Eastern Cape lead number of election home visits for elections

A total of 774,094 voters have been granted permission to cast a special vote on May 6 and 7 for the 2019 general elections.

This is almost double the number of special voters in 2014 (393,516) and is close to the number of special voters in 2009 (743,609), according to electoral officials.

Of those whose applications for a special vote in 2019 were approved, 58.4% will cast their votes during a home visit by election officials accompanied by party agents and observers.

Voters granted permission for home visits are only those who cannot visit a voting station due to physically infirmity, disability and pregnancy.

The province with the highest number of home visits is the Eastern Cape (85,252) followed by KZN (70,672) and Limpopo (64,906).

The other special votes will be cast by people at their voting station between 9am and 5pm next Monday and Tuesday.

These are voters who cannot vote on the main election day for reasons such as being away from home due to work commitments.

The province with the highest number of voting station visits is Gauteng (71,921).