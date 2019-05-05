WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses EFF's Tshela Thupa rally
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to address scores of supporters at the Tshela Thupa rally on Sunday at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
In spite of the death of Malema's grandmother, Sarah, on Saturday, the party said the red berets leader would still address the rally.
[Watch]: EFF Provincial Chairperson in Gauteng @MandisaMashego at the #EFFTshelaThupaRally#VoteEFF #OurLandAndJobsNow #EFFFinalPush pic.twitter.com/TKatTm6AyI— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2019
With only three days to go before South Africans go to the polls in what is considered one of the country's most crucial national elections since achieving democracy, political parties are doing all they can to garner votes ahead of Wednesday's poll.