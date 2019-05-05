Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC holds final Siyanqoba rally ahead of Wednesday's elections

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday on the party's state of readiness for Wednesday's  national elections.

With three days to go before the polls, political parties are doing all they can to convince voters to choose them on the ballot paper. 

