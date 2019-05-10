"We wil bring the ANC down" says Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is adamant that the ANC will not win the Gauteng province with an outright majority.

Speaking on the sidelines at the Results Operations Centre in Tshwane on Thursday evening, a confident Shivambu warned those sympathetic to the governing party not to get too excited as voting had not been completed.

"One thing which we can categorically say right now is that there will not be an outright winner in Gauteng. So those Twitter fools and all sort of semi illiterate people who were celebrating the victory of the ANC, did so prematurely," said Shivambu.

"In terms of our own internal process, the EFF has doubled its 2014 and 2016 votes in terms of the turnout in Gauteng. I can tell you now that when the results come in the board to complete Soweto and the metros, the ANC will not be an outright winner in Gauteng," he emphasized.

The ANC is sitting at 57.22% with only 54.02% votes counted provincially, followed by the DA at 21.8% and the EFF at 10.08%.