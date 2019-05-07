PODCAST | Are parties missing a beat when it comes to women's votes?

Statistics SA and the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) say there are more women voters than men in SA - and they are more likely to vote than men.

About 14.7-million women are registered for the elections on May 8, compared with 12- million men, and their turn-out rate is higher too. In the 2009 elections, women aged 20-29 was the segment with the most registered voters. In 2014, there were about 2.5-million more women registered to vote than men, with women aged 30-39 making up more than 3-million on the voters' roll. In other words, women make up 57% of voters.

Furthermore, while parliament often congratulates itself on its representation of women and our constitutionally enshrined right to equality, this hasn't always translated into improved conditions for women.