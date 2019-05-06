Protests, closed voting stations mar special voting in Eastern Cape

The first day of special voting in the Eastern Cape was disrupted when communities in Ginsberg, outside King William’s Town, and Idutywa barricaded the entrance to their areas with burning tyres and rocks on Monday.

Electoral Commission officials were threatened with violence when they tried to enter Ginsberg. Tiso Blackstar journalists were also threatened with violence when they arrived to cover the disruptions. A group of men carrying rocks and sticks stormed towards the journalists and threatened to burn their vehicle and assault them.

A private contractor who had been called to fix a water problem in the Ginsberg township was stoned and blocked from entering the area.

A truck carrying building material was also stoned.

About 20 policemen were seen sitting in their vehicles keeping an eye on the protesters.

In East London, two voting stations had yet to open around midday.