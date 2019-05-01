Parties spell out plans if they are voted into power

Quality, debt-free education, a stipend for all job-seekers, land and a God-fearing civil servant machinery.

These were among a host of promises that political parties made to voters as Eastern Cape representatives went head to head in a bid to convince the public to vote for them in next week’s general election.

The parties did not pull any punches at Port Elizabeth’s Feather Market Centre on Tuesday night as representatives debated crime, jobs, housing backlogs and their plan to grow the economy.

The six parties at The Herald Canrad Elections Debate were Lance Grootboom (ACDP), Lulama Moolman (AIC), Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (ANC), Nqaba Bhanga (DA), Lukhanyo Mrara (EFF) and Mabandla Gogo (UDM).

The COPE’s Siyasanga Sijadu pulled out at the last minute, while the PAC, Azapo and Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) were also given time to state their offering.

Hundreds of supporters – clad in party colours and equipped with flags and posters – turned up to hear what the parties would do should they be voted into power on May 8.

The excited crowds sang and chanted outside and inside the venue and broadcast facilitator Siki Mgabadeli struggled at times to contain them.

The theme for the dialogue was “South Africa Decides”.

The parties promised everything from a plan to reduce the high levels of crime to changing the curriculum in schools to match the jobs in the market and doing away with labour brokers.

Ndabeni-Abrahams spoke at length about the strides that the ANC had made in changing the lives of South Africans.

“Unlike others we do have a story – we don’t have to make up stories,” she said.

“We are the only party that has clear, proven strategies.

“The ANC believes in the people’s participation.

“We are saying give us an opportunity while others are talking about pie in the sky.

“Ours is a story that is known in the entire world.”

Mrara said the EFF was adamant and unapologetic about its stance on the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We are a young, growing organisation, with a trackrecord,” Mrara said.

“Without governing we already have a track record.

“This organisation is fighting for people who have nothing – it’s because of the EFF that all political parties are talking about the issue of land.”

Bhanga said: “R85m disappeared in Mthatha – it’s the filthiest place, R2bn disappeared in Nelson Mandela Bay, R21m was stolen and more than 20 people died.

“We are going to appoint a credible police service.

“When we left government, they stopped the shotspotter.

“We are going to provide programmes for matriculants where they will get a stipend while receiving training.”