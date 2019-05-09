WATCH | Elections 2019 through the eyes of voters, young and old

As results continue to stream in following Wednesday's elections, TimesLIVE spoke to one of the oldest voters in South Africa.

Phineas Sakara was born in 1902 and said he would vote "until I die".

On the other end of the scale, a 21-year-old shared her experience as a first-time voter.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) predicts that the ANC is set to win 57.3% of the national vote. It said the ruling party's support base will drop below 50% in Gauteng.