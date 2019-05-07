Greater justice coming so go out and use your vote
All of this notwithstanding, on Wednesday we can celebrate 25 years of our democracy, and if things go as expected there will be inquiries and investigations into corruption, cronyism and jobs for pals – across the board – will be exposed.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.