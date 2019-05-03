Everything on track for May 8 poll

It is all systems go for next week’s national and provincial elections, with 27,000 IEC staff to be deployed to Eastern Cape voting stations.

The electoral commission has teamed up with the government to ensure that it is prepared for anything – including natural disasters, service delivery protests and loadshedding.

About 51,306 police officers will be deployed at voting stations around the country on voting day, and the state has procured 30,000 LED lights in case Eskom implements loadshedding on the day.

The country’s 22,924 voting stations, 4,791 of them in the Eastern Cape, will open on Monday, when special voting starts.

IEC Eastern Cape electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana said there were areas of concern in the province, where problems were experienced during the registration weekend.

“[The] challenges are due to community service delivery protests, [which] are spread across the province,” Magudumana said.

Asked if discussions had taken place with the authorities to ensure that the elections were not interrupted, Magudumana said: “We are in constant liaison with the security services and other departments are working closely with us to ensure that the elections are delivered to all the citizens of the province.”