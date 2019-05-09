Final election results countdown begins after mixed voter turnout
Now we wait
From as early as 4am on Wednesday, some rushed to voting stations across Nelson Mandela Bay, while others seemingly boycotted a national poll billed as a defining moment in South Africa’s political history.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.