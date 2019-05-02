DA in Eastern Cape acts on poster damage

The DA in the Eastern Cape has offered a reward of R50,000 for anyone who might have useful information on the people responsible for defacing or removing its election posters.

DA Eastern Cape chair Andrew Whitfield said the party had been faced with several incidents of destruction of their posters.

Cases had been opened in Buffalo City Metro, Great Kei and Sunday's River.

"Due to constant assaults on our posters, the DA is now announcing a cash reward of R50,000 for information on poster defacement, removal or interference, when such information leads to successful prosecution of the offender," Whitfield said.

"Many of our posters, across the province, are being removed by criminal elements.

"It is a criminal offence to interfere with a party's election posters in any way," he said.

The Independent Electoral Commission had made it clear that, according to the electoral code of conduct, defacing political posters is one of the most serious offences," he said.

Perpetrators face a fine or up to 10 years' imprisonment.