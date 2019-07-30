Three people killed in hit-murders since Friday

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Kovu Street, Zwide, on Monday evening in what police suspect to be another hit-related murder.

This would be the third targeted killing since the Friday Asenathi Marale was gunned down in the street, at close range, by two attackers at about 7pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that Marale was walking in the street with his girlfriend at the time of the attack.

“The two men wearing hoodies came from behind. When he noticed them he dropped his cellophane and ran. As he was trying to fleeing, the suspects chased after him and shot him in the back,” he said.

“They then fled on foot. The girlfriend who was with him at the time was unharmed and ran away.”

Beetge said that the murder was believed to be a targeted murder.

“At this stage we can confirm that the preliminary probe reveals that they were after him. It was not a robbery from what we can tell,” he said.

On Sunday, Mninawe Khala, 32, was found lying in Boqo Street, Kwazakhele, at about 7am.

Khala had been shot at close range in the face. On Friday morning, Nkwenkwezi Samuel Plaatjies, 59, was found lying in Jabu Street in Zwide.

He had been shot three times and nothing was stolen.

Two months ago, Port Elizabeth police revealed a spike in hit-related murders.

According to detectives, the main contributing factors to the increase in targeted killings was internal fighting within gangs, witness-related killings, murder for death benefit claims and earlier this year, businesses linked to government tenders.

All the murders are being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Beetge confirmed that it was unclear if any of the recent murders were linked and is subject to investigation.