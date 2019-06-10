Gangster's grandmother shot in the face

An elderly relative of a known gangster was shot in the face in what police suspect could be a retaliation killing.

Ellen Klaas, 67, was hit in the face in her Niekerk Street home Street, Arcadia, when an unknown gunman fired shots through her window.

Klaas is one of three people who died in separate shootings in the northern areas at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Klaas was killed at about 1:15am on Monday.

“She was asleep and woke when a stone was thrown through her bedroom window.

"When Klaas looked through the window to see who threw the stone, she was shot in the face. The suspect fled on foot after the shooting.”

Naidu said Klaas was the grandmother of a Hondekoppe gang member.

“It appears that the grandson stays at the house but was not there at the time of the shooting.”

According to detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the gang unit, Nelson Mandela Bay gangsters were targeting family members of opposition members in a revenge killing spree after one of their own were killed.

Police however say at this stage it remains unknown if Klaas was the intended target of the killing.

Two hours later, Chrizelda Sias, 23, was shot in the chest while inside a flatlet at the back of a house in St Elizabeth Street in Extension 27 in , Bethelsdorp – less than 3km away from where Klaas was killed.

Naidu said Sias was sitting with another man inside the flat when an unknown person appeared and stood at the open door before firing a shot at her and running away.

On Sunday, shortly before 2am, Renaldo Cherry, 21, was shot and killed while sitting with friends in Fitchardt Road, Helenvale.

“A group of four unknown men approached them when one of the men produced a firearm and started shooting,” she said.

“Cherry ran and collapsed a short distance from where the incident took place. He sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.”

Naidu said the motive for the murders was unknown however confirmed that the gang unit had taken over most of the cases.

“At this stage it is unclear if any of these murders are linked. The motive of robbery has been ruled out at this stage,” she said.

No arrests have been made.