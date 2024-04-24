Creators of ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ happy to be based in Eastern Cape
The creative minds behind Gqeberha: The Empire set in Deal Party took the risk of choosing the Eastern Cape as its base — and it has paid off.
This was evident during a welcome visit from sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe recently as the production looks to remain a mainstay in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.