Man wounded in Nelson Mandela Bay gang shooting

A Port Elizabeth man was shot in the leg and hand in another gang-related shooting.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting in Fitchard Street in Helenvale happened at about 8.51am on Tuesday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his left leg and another to his left hand, in what is alleged to be related to gang violence.

"The patient required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise him. Once treated, the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Herbst said that details leading to the shooting were being investigated by police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the matter was being investigated.

In another gang-related incident, a 29-year-old man from Kleinskool was arrested at 8.30am when police raided his house in Moodley’s Grounds in Kleinskool.

“The suspect was found lying on a bed in the bedroom. A 9mm pistol was found under the pillow where he was lying.

"The serial number of the firearm is filed off. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis,” Naidu said.

This comes after a stray bullet hit a four-year-old girl in Kobus Road, Helenvale, on Sunday.

No arrest in the toddler killing has been made yet.