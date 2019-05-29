Kwazakhele man shot dead in bed

A man was shot dead while inside a shack in what police suspect to be a hit murder.

Zandisile Melani, 65, was shot inside a shack behind a house in Tubali Street, Kwazakhele, at about 10.15pm on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were alerted after residents reported hearing gunshots coming from the shack.

“Police arrived and found the deceased in the bed inside the shack. He had been shot multiple times in the upper body,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that at least one gunman kicked open the shack door and started shooting. According to his sister living in the main house, she woke when she heard the gunshots. She went outside to investigate and found the deceased dead in the bedroom."

Beetge said it appeared to be a targeted killing.

"Nothing was stolen during the incident and the motive is unknown," he said.

A murder is being investigated.