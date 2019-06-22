Killing of Nelson Mandela Bay five may be hits

Five people have been killed this week in a series of separate suspected hit murders across Nelson Mandela Bay.

The latest was that of Chuma Vutha, 38, whose bullet-riddled body was found in his KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, home at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the body of Melikhaya Mene, 32, was found with his throat slit in a shack behind a house in Nkobongo Street, Motherwell.

On Wednesday evening, Tingo Liyemikhaya, 23, was gunned down near the Industrial Park in Kohler Road, Redhouse, in what police suspect was another targeted killing.

In an attempted murder on the same day, a 37-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while sitting in his yard in Peperboom Street in Thomas Gamble, Uitenhage.

On Monday night, Mzikayise “Mabhuti” Nthutu, 38, was found dead inside his house.

Also on Monday, alleged gangster Donay Jacobs, 24, was gunned down while riding his bicycle in Hickory Street, Arcadia.