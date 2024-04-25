Soaring heartbeats, raised eyebrows over cop’s selfie
Constable who posted pictures in trouble for flaunting uniform and speaking to media
A steamy Eastern Cape constable’s selfie which cranked up the temperature for swooners on social media may have also landed him in hot water.
He now faces internal disciplinary action for flaunting his uniform on social media and allegedly giving media interviews without permission...
