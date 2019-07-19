One shot and another robbed in separate Bay incidents

One person was shot and another robbed in two separate early morning attacks in the Bay.

The latest incident saw a man shot inside his shack in what could be a hit-related attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said that the man was sleeping inside his shack in Airport Valley, Walmer, at about 3.30am when an unidentified man kicked open the door.

“When the door flung open, the suspect fired a shot at the man lying in bed. The suspect then ran off and the man was rushed to hospital,” he said.

“Nothing was stolen during the incident and motive is subject to investigation.”

This follows a wake of similar hit-related killings in the Motherwell area.

Rheeder said that detectives were still ascertaining what transpired and did not know if the man was a state witness or linked to pending cases.

“The man is in hospital,” he said.

In another unrelated early morning incident, a 52-year-old woman was held at gunpoint and robbed inside her home in Dlala Street, KwaNobuhle.

“It is alleged that two suspects, one with a firearm, entered the residence and demanded cash. The suspects took cash, a Plasma TV, laptops and cellphones and fled the scene in a Nissan NP200 bakkie. The victim notified the police,” she said.

Swart said that within an hour the bakkie was found abandoned next to the road in the Rooihoogte area, Uitenhage.

“The suspects already fled and the vehicle was handed in to be processed by our forensic experts.”

Both case are being investigated.