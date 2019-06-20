Man's throat slit and another gunned down in separate murders

Two people were killed in Nelson Mandela Bay over the past 24 hours.

The latest incident involved a Motherwell man who was found dead on his bed with his throat slit, on Thursday morning.

The body of Melikhaya Mene, 32, was found by his mother at about 6.30am.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that Mene stayed in a shack behind a house in Nkobongo Street in NU9, Motherwell.

“Details are unknown, however, his mother found him dead on his bed, fully- clothed, with his throat slit,” he said.

“The motive is unknown as nothing was stolen.”

This comes after Tingo Liyemikhaya, 23, was gunned down near the Industrial Park in Kohler Road, Redhouse, in what police suspect is another targeted killing.

Liyemikhaya was shot in the back after being chased by two men at about 6pm on Wednesday.

Beetge said that details were sketchy but initial information was that Liyemikhaya was being chased.

“The two men shot him in the back and then ran into the nearby bushes. The deceased died on the scene,” he said.

“Nothing was taken and it appears that the two men who chased him were specifically after him. The motive remains unknown.”

The incidents are not believed to be linked. Two separate cases of murder are being investigated.