Man stopped in roadblock confesses to being on way to buy drugs

A would-be drug dealer was arrested after being stopped in a roadblock and allegedly admitting to be on his way to buy drugs.

The bust happened at about 1pm on Monday when a truck was pulled over during a routine roadblock on the N10 between Paterson and Port Elizabeth.

According to police, the 22-year-old truck passenger – who was supposedly a hitchhiker – confess to being on his way to buy about R40,000 worth of drugs.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that during a search, authorities found several thousands of rand in the passenger's pocket.

“On questioning him he could not provide an explanation as to why he was carrying such a large sum of money. During questioning, he then confessed to being en route to Port Elizabeth to buy drugs,” he said.

Beetge said that the information provided by the passenger led police to the Truckers Inn on the R335 in Wells Estate where the deal was scheduled to take place.

“Police went to the deal site where they found the Toyota bakkie in the car park. A search of the bakkie was done and 550 mandrax tablets as well as tik were found inside the vehicle,” he said.

The estimate value of the drugs is about R40,000.

“Both the 54-year-old bakkie driver and the passenger were arrested.

The money and drugs were confiscated pending an investigation,” he said.

Both men are due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for dealing in drugs.