Three killed in two separate hit murders

Two 23-year-old men were gunned down and another seriously injured in a suspected hit murder on Tuesday night.

Azola Zingela and Khanya Mabeqa, both 23 years, were killed and a 24-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital following the shooting.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the shooting happened at about 7.30pm in Mahabeni Street, Zwide, while the three were standing in the front yard of a house.

“No witnesses have come forward so details are sketchy. What we know is that the three were standing in the yard when an unknown number of suspects approached and started shooting,” he said.

“Residents heard the gun fire and called the police. The suspects, however, fled within seconds of the shooting.”

Beetge said it was unknown if a vehicle was used in the shooting or if the men fled on foot.

“Residents who heard the gunshots went to investigate and found all three men lying in the yard. They were put into a private car and rushed to hospital.

"On arrival, Zingela and Mabeqa were declared dead while the third man is in a critical condition.”

Beetge said the motive for the murder was unknown, however, he confirmed that it was suspected to be a targeted killing.

“We suspect that this was a targeted killing, however, it is unclear if one or all the men were targets,” he said.

“Nothing was taken from the scene and the sole objective appears to have been to shoot these men.”

In a separate incident, Adan Abikadir Jama, 32, was shot and killed outside a shop in Kerk Street, Missionvale, at about 7pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Jama had closed his spaza shop and walked across the road to another spaza shop.

“The owner of the shop across the way opened his door after hearing the gunshots and found the victim lying (Jama) next to the door.

"Jama was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds,” she said.

“He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The suspect was identified before Jama died.”

Naidu said the motive is believed to relate to feuding businesses operating in the area.

A case of double murder and attempted murder is being investigated.