Three found dead in suspected New Brighton drug house

Three men were found dead inside a suspected drug house in New Brighton at about 8am on Tuesday.

According to police, the discovery was made when a relative walked into the house in 8th Street and found all three dead in the lounge.

Police suspect that this is the latest hit-related murder in the Bay.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the body of Samkelo Wauchope, 25, was found with those of the two other men inside the house.

“The other two men have not yet been identified. The discovery was made by Wauchope’s brother who went to look for him after being told that he had been shot.

"When he arrived at the house, he found the three deceased in the lounge,” he said.

“I can confirm that this is a known drug house operating in the area.”

Beetge said the reason for the murder was unknown however ties to gang related activity were being investigated.

“Nothing was missing from the house despite valuables lying around,” he said.

One of the men was shot in the chest and the other two in the head.

Beetge said the men were believed to have been killed some time between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A case of triple murder is under investigation.