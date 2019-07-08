22 gangsters convicted in the PE High Court this year

Over the past eight months, 22 gangsters have been sentenced to a combined 191 years behind bars for crimes ranging from murder to robbery.

The latest series of convictions, last week, saw seven gangsters being found guilty in three separate cases in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Two of last week’s cases included the conviction of the men who murder a two-year-old in 2017 and the killing of drug lord and gangster Donovan “Staal” Berry – which in turn led to the murder of a 12-year-old girl.

News of the convictions comes after a four-year-old was shot and wounded in a gang-related shooting in Kobus Road, Helenvale, on Sunday.

The latest gang-related conviction was on July 2, when three Spotbouer gang members were convicted for the murder of Berry, 47, in May 2016.

Elgershin Goliath, 27, Deon Harmse, 26, and Nealon Redhouse,21, were convicted for his murder.

Shelton Malgas, 26, who was also arrested with the trio, was acquitted.

The killing led to the murder of Grade 7 pupil Aaliyah "Angel" Tee weeks later. Tee’s mother, Candice, had witnessed Berry’s murder across from her house.