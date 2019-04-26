Robber gets 12 years behind bars

One of the men who robbed Debonairs and Steers, in Hunter’s Retreat, Kabega Park, in 2017, has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Phumlani Jokozela, 32, of Kwazekhele, and Xolisa Mzongwana, 35, of KwaDwesi, were arrested shortly after the robbery on November 24.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mzongwana was subsequently acquitted while Jokozela was sentenced to 12 years for three robberies on the same day.

Both men appeared in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Naidu said the men were arrested after being caught in the getaway car - a red VW Polo - in Mission Road, Missionvale.

The men crashed during their escape, resulting in the arrests of Jokozela and Mzongwana while two other suspects managed to flee.

“The two who managed to escape, have not been arrested,” Naidu said.

Jokozela was sentenced to 12 years for robbing Steers, 12 years for robbing Debonairs and a further 12 years for robbing a customer who was inside the outlet at the time.

“The sentence is to run concurrently, which means that he will be jailed for an effective 12 years,” Naidu said.