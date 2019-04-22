Balaclava clad robbers ransack PE home after locking owners in bathroom

A middle aged Port Elizabeth couple woke up to a real-life nightmare when a gang of balaclava clad robbers invaded their home on a small holding in Kabega Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said the incident took place about an hour after midnight.

The robbers, allegedly armed with knives and a gun, gained entry to the house after the couple, who fell asleep in the lounge, failed to lock the doors.

The complainant, a 55-year-old man, said he woke to find one of the suspects pointing a knife at him.

A struggle ensued ending with the complainant being stabbed in the face.

The man said he was also threatened by the other robber who had a gun.

His 53-year-old wife tried to escape by running to the bedroom but the robbers caught her and she and her husband were tied up.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects then demanded money as well as the keys to the safe.

“The suspects opened the safe and took two firearms with ammunition,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“They locked the couple in the bathroom while they ransacked the house.”

She said when it was quiet in the house, the couple managed to untie themselves and escaped through the bathroom and sought help from neighbours.

When they arrived back at the house the suspects had already fled, Janse van Rensburg said.

Four laptops, three cellphones, jewellery and money was taken during the robbery.

Janse van Rensburg said the man has received medical treatment for the stab wound he sustained.

She the investigation was ongoing.

“[We] appeal to home owners to be vigilant at all times and to ensure they utilise the security measures that are in place at their homes or to improve on it. Doors and windows must always be closed and locked, especially during night time,” Janse van Rensburg said.