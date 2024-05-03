Nelson Mandela Bay manganese terminal dust-up hits top gear
Licence issues under the spotlight as community watchdog shows its teeth
A community watchdog group has upped the ante, raising questions about the legality around Transnet operating the manganese terminal at the Port of Port Elizabeth after its licence reportedly expired more than a month ago.
While it was not immediately clear if Transnet had since renewed its licence, Humewood residents have become increasingly upset about the manganese dust and noise pollution from the ore terminal, and have called for urgent answers from the authorities...
