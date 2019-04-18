Suspects flee in couple's car after house robbery

Four robbers stole a VW Polo after holding a couple hostage during a house robbery in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday.

The robbery took place shortly after 8pm while the husband and wife were at home.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said four men, one armed with a firearm, gained entry to the house after knocking on the front door.

“When the couple opened the door, the four suspects entered and held them at gunpoint, demanding they hand over their VW Polo's keys.

"The men then tied them up before ransacking the house,” she said.

“The suspects loaded a plasma television and a DVD player into the car before driving off.”

Swart said once the suspects left, the couple untied themselves and alerted police. Neither one of them sustained any injuries.

By Thursday morning, the stolen car had still not been recovered.

“A team of detectives from the vehicle crime identification unit in Uitenhage are following up on all possible leads,” Swart said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.