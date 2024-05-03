Trees stripped of bark at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Several trees along Milner Avenue in front of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium have been stripped of their bark, a practice often attributed to traditional healers.
About 12 fever trees have been stripped, a practice known as girdling and which could lead to the plants drying out, rotting and then dying...
