Leadership summit not to be missed
Calling all leaders in and around Nelson Mandela Bay – be inspired by other captains of industry by attending the Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019.
The theme for the sixth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit is “Leadership for a turnaround South African economy” and the event will take place on Wednesday May 29 at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.
Residents are invited to come and see how they can play a role in turning the country’s economy around.
Speakers will include Volkswagen Group SA chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer, former Nelson Mandela University vice-chancellor Prof Derrick Swartz, social cohesion activist and consultant Yusuf Abramjee, special technology adviser to the presidency Stafford Masie, Youth Employment Service CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville and communication and investment promotion strategist Duke Malan.
Highlights video of the fifth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Business School and The Herald
The Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019 is presented in partnership with the MIKS Foundation.
MIKS Foundation Trustee Alfred da Costa said the purpose of the summit was to nurture, entrench and promote good leadership practice.
“Every year, the leadership summit presents an excellent mixture of speakers who aim to inspire local leadership to apply good leadership lessons that they have implemented throughout their own careers and years in leadership,” Da Costa said.
He said a desired outcome of the 2019 event was for those attending to take lessons from the lineup that they could implement in their spheres of influence.
“The second is that we as local leaders will hold each other accountable to these leadership practices,” Da Costa said.
Another Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019 partner, the Nelson Mandela University Business School, is at the forefront of leadership development as an important consequence for business performance, transformation and innovation across Africa.
“Our motto, lead the change, is a deliberate call to action and the business of our business is to nurture and develop an emerging leadership cohort that inspires business prosperity and social good in this digital, disruptive epoch of human history,” Nelson Mandela University Business School director Dr Randall Jonas said.
It was important for the business school to partner with longstanding collaborations like the summit to fortify a leadership ethos and to present various perspectives on leadership for deeper reflection.
“There appears to be a dearth of leadership skills in our region and country – business schools have an important mandate to nurture leadership.”
The summit is on all-day on May 29 from 8am.
To register , visit: www.nmbleadershipsummit.co.za –or contact Charmaine Smith at csmith@studio55events.co.za, or on (041) 365-7591.