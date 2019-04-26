Leadership summit not to be missed

Calling all leaders in and around Nelson Mandela Bay – be inspired by other captains of industry by attending the Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit 2019.

The theme for the sixth annual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit is “Leadership for a turnaround South African economy” and the event will take place on Wednesday May 29 at The Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre.

Residents are invited to come and see how they can play a role in turning the country’s economy around.

Speakers will include Volkswagen Group SA chair and managing director Thomas Schaefer, former Nelson Mandela University vice-chancellor Prof Derrick Swartz, social cohesion activist and consultant Yusuf Abramjee, special technology adviser to the presidency Stafford Masie, Youth Employment Service CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville and communication and investment promotion strategist Duke Malan.