Academic does doctoral studies research on just a cellphone

Where there’s a will there’s a way, says teacher Rudy Campher after overcoming multiple challenges

By Tshepiso Mametela - 02 May 2024

Faced with sparse resources but a strong will, a PhD candidate navigated a rocky road to reach academic success.

Having experienced personal and professional difficulties, Rudy Campher undertook intensive education policy doctoral studies a few years ago using only a cellphone...

