Academic does doctoral studies research on just a cellphone
Where there’s a will there’s a way, says teacher Rudy Campher after overcoming multiple challenges
Faced with sparse resources but a strong will, a PhD candidate navigated a rocky road to reach academic success.
Having experienced personal and professional difficulties, Rudy Campher undertook intensive education policy doctoral studies a few years ago using only a cellphone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.