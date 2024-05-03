News

Man arrested after pointing ‘firearm’ at Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

By Andisa Bonani - 03 May 2024

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly pointed what looked like a firearm at Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 60 councillor Thembinkosi Mafana, who had been driving near the Qona informal settlement in Wells Estate at the time.

Mafana, accompanied by a passenger, was targeted when a man in another vehicle allegedly brandished a BB gun...

