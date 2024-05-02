Griquas player in court after liquor store fracas
Case postponed to Friday as Kudzwai Dube ‘not in a fit mental state’ to follow proceedings
A suspended Griquas rugby player’s brawl in a bottle store earlier this week seemingly spilt over into the police station holding cells, prompting the state to request he be placed in a single cell at St Albans Prison.
The Kariega magistrate’s court heard on Thursday that Kudzwai Dube was allegedly causing trouble with other detainees following his arrest on Monday...
