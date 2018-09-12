Seven hijackings in the Bay within 24 hours

Seven vehicles, including delivery trucks, were hijacked in Nelson Mandela Bay over a 24 hour period.

By midday on Wednesday six of the vehicles had been recovered, one of them stripped bare.

Of the seven hijackings, three were hijacked on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, but all had been recovered on Wednesday.

These include Toyota Corollas, delivery bakkies and a 7-ton truck.

This comes only a day after the police crime statistics were released.

The latest crime statistics show that on average 23 cars are stolen and 12 hijackings occur each week in the metro.

In one of the recoveries, two men were caught red-handed stripping a Toyota Tazz parked in Dubula Street, New Brighton.

All four car doors, as well as three tyres, had already been removed.

Other stolen parts included the seats, the bonnet, the boot, bumper, engine parts and battery.