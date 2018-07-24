Clothing truck hijacked in Bay

A delivery van transporting R250 000 worth of clothing was hijacked outside Shoprite in Maronga Street in Kwazakhele at 1pm on Monday.

This comes after another truck, transporting boxes of food products, valued at about R200 000, was hijacked in New Brighton last week Thursday.

This brings the total number of hijacked delivery trucks – carrying an assortment of stock – over the past five weeks to 16 in Nelson Mandela Bay alone.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the courier truck was delivering clothing to Shoprite when the hijacking occurred.

“A suspect approached the truck and pointed a firearm at the driver.

"He demanded the driver to get out of the truck before getting into the vehicle and driving off,” he said.